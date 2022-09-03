“Terrific Tuesdays” will be coming soon to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
This weekly, after-school program for students in grades 1-3 will be presented by the Greeneville Woman’s Club, beginning Sept. 20.
This program will be held, free of charge, on the third Tuesday of each month from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The activities will include stories, hands-on projects, snacks and books. Space is limited to 25 students and pre-registration is required, either in person at the library or through the library’s website. For more information, call the library at 423-638-5034.
Also at the library, Children’s Storytime is continuing each Tuesday morning. Miss DeAnna will be presenting the next Storytime program on Sept. 6. The theme will be “Lettuce Come Together for Storytime” and feature lots of fun vegetables. Story time begins at 10:30 a.m. The program is geared toward preschoolers, but all ages are welcome to attend.
LABOR DAY SCHEDULE
The Main Library will be closed for the Labor Day weekend Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.
OTHER REMINDERS
In other happenings at the library, donations for the annual fundraising book sale continue to be accepted. The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
Also, the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library, 229 N. Main St., is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays, from f10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library houses archives and preserves Greeneville’s history and genealogy. The public is invited to visit the library and see what it has to offer. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org for more information.
For more information about the Main Library, please visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements.
The main library is located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.