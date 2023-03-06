Officials with the Niswonger Performing Arts Center have announced that the legendary Beach Boys will be bringing their America’s Band tour to town this spring.
The band is scheduled to perform at the NPAC on May 24. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, March 10, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $75. Purchase online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
“As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history,” NPAC officials say in a news release.
Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” in 1961, dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth, including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
During their stellar career, they band has sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, the release continues.
“With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history,” the release adds.
“The group is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks,” officials note in the release.
For more details about the upcoming show, call the NPAC box office at 423-638-1679.