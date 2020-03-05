Sisterhood

Legacy Theatre announces their upcoming production of “The Charitable Sisterhood of Second Trinity Victory Church” on March 12,13,19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14 & 21 at 3 p.m. The roads are flooded, the bridges are washed out, and less generous souls are staying safely indoors, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. Church Basement Ladies meets Steel Magnolias for an evening of laughter and surprise twists. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Legacy website: www.legacytheatre.us or call 865-471-8282.

