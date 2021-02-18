Alcatraz East Crime Museum announced their book club pick for February 2021, which is “The Devil’s Harvest: A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley” by Jessica Garrison. The Alcatraz East Crime Museum Book Club is free and held monthly in a Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2501413496847378.
Alcatraz East is the most arresting crime museum in the United States. Guests of all ages can encounter a unique journey into the history of American crime, crime-solving and our justice system. This family attraction is an entertaining and educational experience for all ages. With interactive exhibits and original artifacts - Alcatraz East is so much fun, it's a crime!
Alcatraz East is located at The Island's entrance, 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN. General admission tickets are $14.95 plus tax for children and $26.95 plus tax for adults. Group ticket sales are available. Guests are encouraged to check the website before visiting for reduced hours because of COVID-19. The last ticket is sold 60 minutes before closing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com.
The museum’s interactive CSI-related programs feature observation skills, personality tests, blood splatter analysis and deciphering Morse code. These interactive experiences are available to birthday parties, school groups, scouts, team building groups or other special events for an additional fee.
Additional information about the monthly book club can be found on the site at: https://www.alcatrazeast.com/book-club/.