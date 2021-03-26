It’s hard to argue with the fact that all cheeses are delicious, but when it comes to melting, not all cheeses are created equal. Some melt into smooth, gooey deliciousness, while others turn greasy, grainy, or just stubbornly refuse to melt at all. What gives?
Cheese doesn’t melt the same way an ice cube does when it’s out of the freezer. It doesn’t just go straight from a solid to a liquid. That’s because, while ice cubes are made up of just one “ingredient” (water), cheese is made up of a whole bunch of things.
All cheese is made up of a network of proteins, kind of like lots of tiny cages, that surround bits of fat and water.
In general, when cheese heats up, it melts. This happens in two stages:
- First, bits of fat start to turn from a solid to a liquid.
- Then, as things get hotter, the proteins loosen their grip. on each other. This causes the cheese to “flow” like a very thick liquid (think honey or molasses). But which cheeses are good at this melty flow ... and which ones aren’t?
As a cheese gets older, its proteins bond together more tightly, forming a stronger network that requires more heat to melt. Plus, older cheese is less flexible when it’s melted; it squeezes out droplets of fat.
Another major factor? Water! Cheeses with less water don’t melt as well because their proteins cling together much more tightly; there’s less water around to keep them further apart. That means that when they get hot, they can’t flow very well.
Older cheeses have less water. As a cheese ages under carefully controlled conditions, it loses moisture through evaporation and its flavor becomes more concentrated. That’s one reason why older cheeses have more flavor and usually a drier texture than younger cheeses.
So which cheeses, besides real American cheese, are the best melters? Young cheeses, like mozzarella, Monterey Jack and mild cheddar are great choices if you’re looking for gooey, smooth melted cheese. Their protein network is weaker, and these cheeses contain a lot of water that separates the proteins from one another. Bring on the grilled cheese!