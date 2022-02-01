Local artist Barbara Miller’s work was on display at the Mason House Gallery in January
The Greeneville Arts Council presented the artwork of local multi-media artist Miller to kick off the installations in the Mason House Gallery located in the General Morgan Inn, according to a news release.
Miller has spent many years in graphic arts until her retirement four years ago when she began earnest participation in juried art shows across the eastern United States. She has accepted invitations to shows as far away as Bar Harbor, Maine, and as close as Gatlinburg, to display and sell one-of-a-kind paintings, collectable clay miniatures, and hand-made jewelry.
Several years ago, Miller was a featured artist in the “Natural Instincts” show at the Agora Gallery in New York City which featured artists from all over the world.
Miller’s artwork has seen some changes in the last two years and now focuses on miniature paintings as well as collectable clay miniatures. Working in watercolors, oils, and acrylics, she uses extremely fine-tipped brushes to create paintings that range in size from one by two inches to five by seven inches. Most of these are designed to fit 12:1 scale dollhouses. When asked why she made this change, she stated that she was seeing more and more returning customers at art shows who, in the past, had purchased miniatures from her for their custom dollhouses. “The kids also love seeing the miniatures. It’s awesome to see their faces light up when they see tiny replicas of flowers, animals, and pottery.”
She still paints large scale paintings in the winter and early spring — the off season for art shows. “I hope to set aside some time this year for large paintings – I have a good stock of empty canvases calling my name — but last year’s shows were extremely high sellers and right now I’m focused on replacing inventory. Last year, I traveled to shows with my clay and tools and brought pieces back to the hotel to cure in a toaster oven to be ready for the next day. It was tough but fun.” She said she thinks that people were ready to get out and enjoy outdoor fairs in 2021 and that high sales are a wonderful problem to have.
The installation at the Mason House Gallery encompassed a little of everything from paintings that are four feet wide to hand-framed miniature paintings and collectable clay miniatures and several pieces of hand-made jewelry. Most pieces were for sale. On Jan. 15 and 22, she was in the gallery for demonstrations. Modeling clay was available for children of all ages.
The Greeneville Arts Council invites residents to stroll through the gallery and see “what’s been hiding in plain sight in Greene County that art enthusiasts in many places have embraced.” As Barbara’s business cards proclaim, this is “Art Created to Make You Smile!”
For information on this and other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.