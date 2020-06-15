The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will close their 2019/20 season with the 1940s USO Show Fundraiser. The show will include some past favorite songs, skits and dances as well as add new material to their fantastic lineup, a release says.
The production will be held at the McKinney Center at 103 Franklin Ave, Jonesborough. There is a reduced amount of tickets available this year due to the pandemic and reserving a seat early is suggested, according to the release.
The show aims to entertain, unite and encourage our community and to raise funds to replace those the theatre lost over the past few months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets can be purchased through the JRT website at jonesboroughtheatre.com or by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the visitors center. Before purchasing tickets, a COVID-19 disclaimer must be signed. To maximize the space available, patrons are asked to purchase tickets in groups of 2 or 4. Groups will be seated together, but each group will be 6 feet from the next group, according to the release.
The JRT USO show is not affiliated with the USO organization and proceeds from ticket sales do not benefit the USO.