“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson is a book of fiction based on true historical events that happened in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky during the mid-1930s. Right now, this book is trending on certain internet book club sites. A sequel will be coming out in May. This was read for the Big Springs Master Gardeners Book Club January meeting.
This book covers many important social issues of its time. The poor working conditions of the coal mines and the risks men were will willing to take to form a labor union to fight the corruption and greed of the mine owners. The poverty and living conditions of the denizens of the mountains. How people are afraid of and discriminate against anyone who they perceive to be different from themselves based on the color of their skin. How people, no matter what their lot in life is, crave reading and education. The power of love.
There was a race of blue skinned people who lived in the mountains of Kentucky. This was a genetic condition based on the lack of oxygen in one’s body. People were afraid of them and discriminated against them more than they did against African Americans. They lived isolated lives in rural areas.
There was also a group of librarians who became a bookmobile using mules as their form of transportation. They braved the difficult mountain trails to bring books to their patrons on a regular basis. People living a hard life, still craved books and education. This book combines both of these stories. The main character, Cussy Mary Carter, is a blue woman who has a job with the Pack Horse Library Project, delivering books to those who would not otherwise have access to them.
Cussy Mary, commonly called “Bluet,” craved having a normal life full of love, just like the other mountain people. Because of the color of her skin, she was denied this life.
Even when she showed people that she was no different than they were, she could not be accepted into their world. This is her story and the story of the Appalachian people of that time. It’s a fascinating and heartwarming, and sometimes difficult, story of love and perseverance. It takes a village to raise a child, even if that village extends throughout the hollers of the mountains.