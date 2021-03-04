Alcatraz East Crime Museum announced their book club pick for March 2021: "The Night Stalker: The Disturbing Life and Chilling Crimes of Richard Ramirez" by Philip Carlo.
"A bestselling masterpiece of true crime on par with Helter Skelter, this definitive account of one of America’s most feared and notorious serial killers takes you deep into the psychology of a murderer, his terrifying crimes, and the cult following that is shockingly revealed in this revised and updated edition of a true crime classic," according to the publisher Citadel.
"Decades after Richard Ramirez left thirteen dead and paralyzed the city of Los Angeles in the 1980s, his name is still synonymous with fear, torture, and sadistic murder. Philip Carlo’s classic The Night Stalker, based on years of meticulous research and extensive interviews with Ramirez, revealed the killer and his horrifying crimes to be even more chilling than anyone could have imagined. From watching his cousin commit murder at age eleven to his nineteen death sentences to the juror who fell in love with him, the story of Ramirez is a bizarre and spellbinding descent into the very heart of human evil.
"After The Night Stalker was first published, thousands of women from all over the world contacted Carlo, begging to be put in touch with the killer. Carlo interviewed them and presents their disturbing stories in this updated edition along with an exclusive death row interview where the killer himself gives his thoughts on the “Ramirez Groupies”—and what he thinks they really want."
The Alcatraz East Crime Museum Book Club is free and held monthly in a Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/2501413496847378.
Alcatraz East is the most arresting crime museum in the United States. Guests of all ages can encounter a unique journey into the history of American crime, crime-solving and our justice system. This family attraction is an entertaining and educational experience for all ages. With interactive exhibits and original artifacts - Alcatraz East is so much fun, it's a crime!
Alcatraz East is located at The Island's entrance, 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN. General admission tickets are $14.95 plus tax for children and $26.95 plus tax for adults. Group ticket sales are available. Guests are encouraged to check the website before visiting for reduced hours because of COVID-19. The last ticket is sold 60 minutes before closing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com.
The museum’s interactive CSI-related programs feature observation skills, personality tests, blood splatter analysis and deciphering Morse code. These interactive experiences are available to birthday parties, school groups, scouts, team building groups or other special events for an additional fee.
Additional information about the monthly book club can be found on the site at: www.alcatrazeast.com/book-club/.