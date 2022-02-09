The Paramount Chamber Players invite the public to join them live in February for “Soulful with Brahms,” a concert featuring two of Johannes Brahms’ greatest masterpieces for chamber ensemble.
Baritone Mark Davis will perform “Four Serious Songs, Op. 121,” with pianist Katherine Benson. The second half of the program will showcase the “Piano Quintet in f minor, Op. 34,” featuring violinists Kelsey Philbrick and Jessica Ryou, violist David Kovač, cellist Sean Hawthorne and pianist Katherine Benson.
On Saturday night only, the players will present a special performance by the 2021 Winner of Bristol Music Club Scholarship Auditions, young flutist Grace Whitten, who will play Bizet’s “Carmen Fantasy.”
Here’s the schedule:
- Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport. Tickets may be reserved at www.fpckpt.org
- Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Johnson City
- Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts, Bristol, tickets may be reserved in advance at www.paramountbristol.org
- Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, Abingdon, Virginia
Tickets may also be purchased at the door with cash or check, $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors. Students are admitted free at all venues.
To ensure the safety of audience and musicians, the group asks that everyone wear a mask at all times while indoors at its performances.