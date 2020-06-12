The Shed of Greeneville celebrates Greeneville and Greene County with a musical event on Saturday, June 13, from 5-9 p.m.
The lineup includes the Landmark Quartet from 5-6 p.m., Tim Goss and Moe Malone from 6-7 p.m., Rick Strickland from 7-8 p.m. and Strong Ties from 8-9 p.m.
Food vendors will include Exalting Him BBQ Truck and Top Dog Hot Dog Man. Kids activities, including corn hole and hop scotch, will be available. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun.
For more information, visit theshedgreeneville@gmail.com.