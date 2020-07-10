The Greeneville Theatre Guild proved the show must and will go on with their #pandemictheatre production of “Godspell,” which opened Thursday, July 9.
During these chaotic and often disheartening times the cast and crew of GTG’s latest production worked tirelessly, using Zoom rehearsals and social distancing protocols to bring the classic 1970’s musical to the stage of the Capitol Theatre for one weekend only.
“Godspell” is a musical telling of the parables and teachings of Christ as told through the Gospel of Matthew. Director Beth Schnura struck a balance between ancient stories, the folksy energy of the original production, and the modern era.
The deceptively simplistic set acted as the perfect moving back drop for the production. The show opened as the cast wove their way onto the stage during the hauntingly beautiful “Prepare Ye” led by Sara Claiborne and Jodie Worthy. Music Director Kasie Shelnutt led the Sunshine Band, featuring Kris Carlson on guitar, Cameron Hamilton on drums, Samuel Hyde on bass, Alex Smyth on keyboard, and Shelnutt on piano.
The ensemble cast, which never left the stage, represented a kaleidoscope of ages, genders, and races. Stories featured includd The Good Samaritan, Lazarus, Jesus and the Pharisees, The Two Sons, The Last Supper, as well as The Temptation, Betrayal, and Passion of Christ.
Actor Todd Wallin's portrayal of Jesus was heartfelt, emotionally charged, and endearing. A revolving cast of Biblical characters illuminated the story with strong acting, high energy vocals, and entertaining choreography.
Song and dialogue were not the only story telling methods utilized by the cast. The show featuredcharades, Pictionary, and sleight of hand magic to share parables with audiences.
While the show featured many emotional moments there was no shortage of comedy. Theatre veteran Zach Gass provided a constant comedic element throughout the production with the aid of his big red nose and his furry sidekick Leonard, who also made a cameo appearance.
A surprise during intermission had the audience stomping their feet.
While the first act struck a lighthearted and jovial note, the second act delved deeply into an emotional realm.
While many may be familiar with the stories and songs of “Godspell” there was a warm feeling of nostalgia and comfort with this production that inspired hope and highlighted the importance of community.
“Godspell” is showing at the Captiol Theatre July 9, 10, 11 at 7 p.m. and July 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, children, and seniors (65+) and will be available at the door. Guidelines for social distancing and will be in place during the shows. Masks are encouraged and the theatre will be cleaned thoroughly between each performance. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.greenevilletheatreguild.org.
Brian Ricker is a Greeneville, TN native and is currently the assistant director of Arts Outreach at Tusculum University. He has been involved in local theatre both on-stage and backstage in varying capacities for 20 years.