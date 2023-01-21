Greeneville Theatre Guild will have auditions Sunday, Jan. 22, and Monday, Jan. 23, for its upcoming production of “Songs For A New World.”
Auditions will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Theatre Depot, 248 W. Depot St., in downtown Greeneville.
Director Patrick Croft is searching for 8-14 singers, ages 16 and up.
“Songs For A New World” is not a typical musical, but is a series of songs connected by a theme: “the moment of decision.” Composer Jason Robert Brown has said, “It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back.”
Persons wishing to audition should come prepared to sing 32 bars from their favorite song from the show and should also prepare 32 bars of their favorite song from another contemporary musical.
Audition forms will be available at the Depot building, or auditioners can bring a resume if they have one.
Rehearsals are anticipated to be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, but could vary if needed. Not all actors will be called for all rehearsals, so please list all scheduling conflicts.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. They will be held the following week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (not on Easter Sunday).
Please contact the director or the Greeneville Theatre Guild via Messenger with any questions.