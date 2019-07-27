thursdaybabies.jpg

Winners of the Greene County Fair’s Thursday Night Baby Show have been selected. In the front row, from left are Class 8 – Girls 9 months to under 12 months: Friendliest Baby Maelee Grace Shelton, 9-month-old daughter of MyKala Bible and Madison Shelton; Class 9 – Boys 9 months to under 12 months: Friendliest Baby Orion Knight, 9-month-old son of Cody and Rachel Knight; Class 10 – Girls 12 months to under 18 months: Winner and Friendliest Baby Ellie Jay Pounders, 12-month-old daughter of Ciara Pounders and Aaron Davis; Class 11 – Boys 12 months to under 18 months: Winner and Friendliest Baby Edwin Justus Morales, 13- month-old son of Kevin and Leslie Morales; Class 12 – Girls 18 months to under 24 months: Winner and Friendliest Baby Regan Elaine Stephens, 23-month-old daughter of Donnie Stephens and Meghan Foley; and Class 13 – Boys 18 months to under 24 months: Winner and Friendliest Baby Neyland Hoyt Hensley, 22-month-old son of Kathryn White and Jacob Hensley. In the back row are Class 8 – Girls 9 months to under 12 months: Winner Blakely Alora Williams, 10-month-old daughter of Allen and Brooke Williams; and Class 9 – Boys 9 months to under 12 months: Winner Layton Everett Ball, 10-month-old son of Madison Walters and Kenny Ball.

 Special To The Sun