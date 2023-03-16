The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is planning a fundraising dinner on April 21.
The organization is the “official friends group” of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, event organizers say in a news release.
The dinner and program will being held at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center, in downtown Greeneville.
Featured guests will be the performing ambassadors of the Great Navajo Nation, the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The group will visit Greeneville on April 20-21, as part of a national tour to recognize the 155th anniversary of the treaty that established the Navajo Nation State. The treaty was signed by President Andrew Johnson on Aug. 12, 1868.
“The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association was founded in 1982 by Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett, the great granddaughter of President Johnson. The non-profit organization supports the educational programs at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site,” the release says.
For 2023, the association has budgeted over $8,200 in support of the educational programs at the national historic site, officials note in the release.
“This includes funds to support the Youth Conservation Corps summer program, a teachers’ workshop, a hands-on exhibit, 3-D artifact models, educational materials, and Camp Whaley − the biennial gathering of Scouts for a two-day encampment and educational programs,” the release notes. “Discussions are also being held on a summer internship for an area youth.”
The AJ Heritage Association also manages the Wreaths Across America program activities held each December at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
“The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is very fortunate to have the support of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association,” said Supt. Aaron Shandor in the release. “Some of our educational programs could not happen without their support and the support of the community,” he stated.
The proceeds from the fundraiser will support these programs.
Tickets for the upcoming dinner and program are $75 per person. Seating is limited to 100 guests.
Reservation requests can be obtained at the Andrew Johnson Bank in downtown Greeneville. Reservation requests can also be obtained by calling George Collins at 423-525-0240 or e-mailing shay46@earthlink.net.
The sponsors for this fundraiser include Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Copies Unlimited, Gateway Ford, Greeneville Federal Bank, State Rep. David Hawk, and an anonymous gift in Memory of Dr. Don Sexton.
While in Greeneville, the Navajo dancers will perform a ceremonial blessing at the Andrew Johnson Homestead, 209 S. Main St., on Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m.
In addition, a presentation, entitled “Johnson and Tribal Treaties,” will also be given on Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., n the Simon Room of First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville, 110 N. Main St. The presenter will be Shawn Price, tradition keeper and director of the Navajo dancers.
Both programs are free and open to the general public.