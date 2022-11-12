Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Greene County Heritage Trust Early American Christmas Dinner.
The event is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, at the General Morgan Inn.
The featured speaker for the annual Christmas-season social event will be Dr. Warren Dockter, Ph.D., of Knoxville, president and chief executive officer of the East Tennessee Historical Society, event organizers have announced in a news release.
Dockter is “an authority on the life and career of the late Sir Winston Churchill,” the release says. The topic of his talk will be “Sir Winston Churchill And The Queen.”
“Churchill, the English statesman, soldier and author who was England’s Prime Minister and leader during World War II, was also the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first Prime Minister when she came to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25,” the release continues.
“The noted statesman and the queen developed a close friendship that continued for many years until his death in 1965 at the age of 90,” the release adds.
Dockter earned his undergraduate degree in history and political science at the University of Tennessee, followed by Master’s and Ph.D. degrees at the University of Nottingham, in England. He was later awarded a fellowship at Cambridge University, and was for several years a historian at Aberystwyth University in Wales, in the United Kingdom.
“Dr. Warren Dockter is a distinguished historian and scholar as well as an entertaining speaker,” Heritage Trust President George Scott stated in the news release.
“The Heritage Trust is delighted and honored that he has agreed to be our guest and featured speaker at the Trust’s first Early American Christmas Dinner since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual dinner in both 2020 and 2021.”
The dinner is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, in the ballroom of the General Morgan Inn and will include a seated dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. preceded by light refreshments in the hotel lobby beginning at 6 p.m.
As in other recent years, tickets cost $50 per person. Reservations should be made before Tuesday, Nov. 22, and can be made by contacting Carolyn Gregg by telephone at 423-639-3966; or by text at 423-329-4369; or by email at carolyngregg55@yahoo.com. Checks may be sent to: Greene County Heritage Trust, P.O. Box 1794, Greeneville, TN 37744.
The event, which both Heritage Trust members and other interested members of the public are invited to attend, is the non-profit civic organization’s only major fund-raising activity each year. Funds raised beyond expenses are used for local projects related to the organization’s mission.
“The Heritage Trust Early American Christmas Dinner has often been considered the first major social event of each year’s Christmas season in Greeneville,” the release states.
“The initial Heritage Trust Dinner was held in the early 1970s, soon after the organization was established in 1973. The group will celebrate its 50th year in 2023,” the release adds.
The Heritage Trust was established “with the mission of helping preserve and promote the historical heritage of Greeneville and Greene County, and has sponsored numerous local history-related projects over the following decades,” the release continues. “One of the group’s first projects was playing a major role in the restoration of the historic Doak House at Tusculum University (then Tusculum College) in the 1970s.”
Visit greenecountyheritagetrust.org to learn more about the organization.