Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson will be making a stop in Johnson City later this summer as part of his U.S. tour.
Wilson will perform Sept. 24 at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
The entertainer is being joined on his summer tour by his former bandmates, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, an ETSU news release states.
Wilson was a teenager when he became a founding member of the Beach Boys. The group signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, “Surfin’ Safari,” that same year, the release continues.
The band’s initial surf-rock focus was soon broadened to include other themes. Wilson’s innovative vocal and instrumental arrangements for major hits including “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” and the No. 1 smash “Good Vibrations” established The Beach Boys as America’s preeminent band of the 1960s.
As a solo artist, Wilson has released 11 albums, including his acclaimed 2004 completion of an album he first began recording in the ‘60s, “Brian Wilson Presents… SMiLE.” The album earned Wilson his first Grammy for a recording, which was followed by his second Grammy win for producing The Beach Boys’ acclaimed 2011 release, “The SMiLE Sessions.”
With his own band, Wilson has performed major, sold-out tours in recent years, and with The Beach Boys, he celebrated the iconic band’s 50th anniversary in 2012 with a major international tour and acclaimed studio album, “That’s Why God Made The Radio.”
“I was really moved by the fans’ excitement about The Beach Boys’ album and tour last year,” says Wilson in the news release. “It charged me up and my head was full of music. I just couldn’t wait to get back into the studio to let it out.”
Wilson is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a U.K. Music Hall of Fame inductee. As a member of The Beach Boys, Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and was honored with The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
“Brian Wilson’s music spans across multiple generations, everyone knows a song from the Beach Boys!” says Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the release. “Be sure to grab your tickets to see this living legend right here in Johnson City at the ETSU Martin Center.”
For more details or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.