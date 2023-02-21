The Greene County Republican Women’s Club will host its 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner on March 18, beginning at 6 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center.
Guest speakers for this year’s dinner will be U.S. Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and Tennessee Deputy Commission of Agriculture Jeff Aiken.
Harshbarger serves Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. A native of Sullivan County, Harshbarger is a licensed pharmacist who has been a business owner for over three decades. She and her husband, Robert, resident in Kingsport when they are not at their farm in Unicoi County. She has one son and two grandsons.
As a U.S. Congresswoman, Harshbarger says the issues that matter most to her are “healthcare reform, economic development, combating the tragic opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband access for rural communities,” according to biographical information provided. She currently serves on the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Outside of politics, Harshbarger is “an active member of her Kingsport community, teaching Sunday school, helping with her church’s mission work and other local non-profits. Further, she is a member of the local Chamber of Commerce and a former board member of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists,” her biography states.
Aiken serves as deputy to Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher and oversees day-to-day operations for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. He works with staff “to support programs and services and collaborate on policy development,” according to his biographical information provided.
He previously served as Tennessee Farm Bureau President for six years and “was only the eighth president in the organization’s 100-year history,” the bio continued. “Under his leadership at Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, the membership grew to an all-time high of more than 680,000 members, the largest in the nation. His dedication to agriculture has strengthened farm and rural communities across Tennessee.”
“A third-generation beef cattle, hay, corn and tobacco farmer from Washington County, Aiken farms with his wife, Carol, his brothers, nephew, and niece,” the bio continues. “Together they manage 600 head of beef cattle and produce corn, tobacco, and straw on 900 acres in Washington and Greene Counties.”
Tickets are currently on sale for the Lincoln Day Dinner. The cost for a table serving eight is $400. Individual tickets are $50 each.
“Tickets are going fast and need to be purchased by March 2,” club officials say in a news statement.
To purchase tickets, contact Nancy Wilson at 423-416-3644, Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.