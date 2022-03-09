Princes and princesses are invited to a "Royal Tea" event April 3 to benefit Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools.
The event will be 2-4 p.m. at the General Morgan Inn. It is open to the public, but tickets are limited, a press release from Greene LEAF said.
Advance tickets are $35 for children and $45 for adults if purchased by March 25. After March 25, tickets will be $40 for children and $50 for adults. Tickets for the Princess Tea are available at the General Morgan Inn or by contacting Greene LEAF Executive Director Suzanne Richey at director@greeneleaf.org.
The fundraiser will help fund the Magic Book Bus program as well as other Greene County Schools literacy programs.
“After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be back with the Royal Tea, Richey said. “This is the major fundraiser for the foundation, and we can’t wait to bring back our mini princes and princesses for a grand time.”
Guests will be treated to tea and lunch, crafts, games, face painting, visits from princesses and Prince Charming and other fun activities. Attendees will have the option of selecting a table themed to one of 18 favorite storybooks.
The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. so royal attendees may select the table of their choice, the release said.
Community volunteers and educators from the county school system will be participating by decorating tables and helping to support the event. The theme is literacy so each table will be decorated differently, each with a themed children’s book such as "Frozen," "Harry Potter," "Olivia," "Miss Maples Seeds," "Pete the Cat" and more, the release said.
The Royal Tea will be an opportunity for girls and boys to dress up and have fun while pretending to be royalty. Mothers, fathers, grandmothers, aunts, uncles or friends may enjoy attending the tea with all of the trimmings.
Children attending will be entertained by some favorite princesses and a storytelling performance, the release said, and every child attending the event will also receive a book to take home.
“This event will give families a fun way to participate in our fundraising efforts to support reading and literacy in Greene County,” said Richey. “We would like to invite the community to come out for a fun afternoon tea.”
Businesses, individuals or community groups interested in sponsorship of The Royal Tea or making a donation to support the literacy programs may contact Richey at director@greeneleaf.org. Donations are tax deductible as Greene LEAF is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation for Greene County Schools.
Greene LEAF was established by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Richey or visit www.greeneleaf.org.