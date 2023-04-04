A limited number of tickets remain available for the upcoming Royal Tea planned for Sunday, April 16.
This fundraising event, hosted by Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the General Morgan Inn.
The Royal Tea will be "an opportunity for girls and boys to dress up and have fun while pretending to be royalty," event organizers say.
The children and their guests (which can include parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles or friends) will be treated to tea and lunch, crafts, games, face painting, visits from story book princesses and Prince Charming and other fun activities.
Attendees will have the option of selecting a table themed to one of 18 favorite storybooks. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and at that time royal attendees may select the table of their choice.
Advance tickets are $35 for children and $45 for adults if purchased by April 7. After April 7, tickets will be $40 for children and $50 for adults.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Magic Book Bus program and other literacy programs of the Greene County School System.
Every child attending the event will also receive a book to take home.
Tickets for the Royal Tea are available at the General Morgan Inn or by contacting Suzanne Richey, the Greene LEAF director, at director@greeneleaf.org.