The Tennessee Historical Commission has unveiled a new online database of cemeteries in the state.
The Statewide Cemetery Map and the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register are now available online in ArcGIS format for public use on the THC’s website. The map has been populated by data from the commission’s cemetery database, which currently contains more than 32,500 cemeteries statewide, a news release notes.
"The public map contains various overlays which will enable the viewer to compare a cemetery’s location topographically, geographically, and even historically as Tennessee county borders have often shifted over the decades," the release says. "THC hopes this map will be a valuable tool for historians, genealogists, developers, landowners, realtors, and state agencies for the purpose of preserving and protecting burial sites."
The Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register is "intended to provide the public with a way to extensively document historic cemeteries for the purpose of preservation efforts," the release adds.
“Not only is the register intended to honor a particular cemetery, but it also provides a way to attract and increase public interest, maintenance, and community involvement,” notes Graham Perry, who coordinates the Historic Cemetery Program for the Commission. Applications to submit a cemetery for the Register are available on the THC website. Submissions that meet an established criteria will be automatically added to the Historic Register. Neither the THCR nor map include prehistoric Native American cemeteries.
Visit http://www.tnhistoricalcommission.org for more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more specific information about a particular cemetery shown on the map or about the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register, contact Graham Perry via email at graham.perry@tn.gov or by calling 615-532-0087.