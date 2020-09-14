NASHVILLE — September is officially recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, and TN Voices continues to work to assist the Tennessee community in mental health support services and shine a light on disparities in underserved populations.
Experts have feared a wave of depression and suicide triggered by complications of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of unemployment benefits, isolation, and lessened access to mental health support services, a release says.
With all of the issues Tennesseans are dealing with, many pertaining to the crisis, anxiety, financial instability and lack of connection can not only exacerbate existing mental health issues and assist them in manifesting, but kickstart the onset of new diagnoses, according to the release.
“All of our thoughts surrounding the pandemic are catastrophic in nature,” said TN Voices CEO Rikki Harris, in the release. “This is traumatic for anyone, so naturally, those with underlying mental health issues need more resources.”
Suicides have been rising in the U.S. over the past two decades, with 132 people every day on average ending their lives in 2018, according to the CDC. Overall, it is the 10th leading cause of death, with the highest rates among middle-aged white men in rural communities.
In the aftermath of the 2007 recession in the United States, about 10,000 more people, mostly middle-aged and older men, died by suicide than expected in a 2 year span.
At least 35 states, including Tennessee, have reported a rise in fatal opioid overdoses during the pandemic, with fentanyl and methamphetamine increasingly implicated, according to the American Medical Association. Access to harm reduction and medical services have been thinning due to the physical distancing requirements and pressure of emergency rooms.
Through affordable services offered by TN Voices, Tennesseans can see professionals for as little as free. The service is provided by donors and anyone can call the organization to get the treatment they need, the release says.
Tennesseans who need mental health support services can contact staff at 1.800.670.9882. To donate to help fund mental health services for Tennesseans in need, log onto TNVoices.org/Donate.
Tennessee residents unemployed or without insurance and in need of mental health services can contact the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline at 615.269.7751.
For a list of mental health resources, visit TNVoices.org.
“In an economic situation like this, one thing you most certainly can’t afford is to put off mental health treatment,” said Harris.
In addition to resources found at TNVoices.org, the nonprofit released 2 video PSA’s marking Suicide Prevention Month (September), Suicide Prevention Week and World Suicide Prevention Day.
Donors can ensure these services continue in the state of Tennessee for a monthly donation of as little as $10. That $10 can fund a prevention session for someone in need of help during the crisis.