Jordan Tolley, of Greeneville, and Ayren Schmutzler, of Newnan, Georgia, are engaged to be wed on Oct. 2, 2020, in a 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Kelley and Jason Howlett (mother and stepfather) and Jeff and Andrea Tolley (father and stepmother).
The groom-elect is the son of the late Chris Schmut- zler and Michelle Schmutzler (father and stepmother) and Mike and Holly Still ( stepfather and mother).
The bride-elect graduated from Greeneville High School in 2012, and will graduate from West Georgia Technical College in 2022. She is employed at Universal Forest Products in Union City, Georgia.
The groom-elect graduated from Greeneville High School in 2010, and will graduate from the Interactive College of Technology in 2021. He is employed as a teaching assistant at Interactive College of Technology while completing a degree in HVAC.