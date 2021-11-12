When you do not know what to do, do what you know to do.
And doing what they know to do is exactly what a small group of women from Highlands Baptist Church in Lexington Kentucky have made their mission. In fact, they are known as The Women on Mission Quilt Group. Ranging in ages 65-94, these friends gather weekly to create and pray over patriotic quilts to share with veterans and first responders. The ladies have created more than 3,660 quilts since they began meeting in August of 2014.
Many months ago, The staff of Towering Oaks in Greeneville began planning a special worship service to recognize local Vveterans and first responders. The Women on Mission Quilt Group offered their heartfelt tokens of appreciation “no matter how many are needed.”
And so began the prayer and planning of a worship hour to give God all the glory and at the same time thank the men and women who sacrifice much for the good of others.
“In a day and time when many people are disheartened, we want to spread the Good News of the hope Christ brings as we rightly recognize how our everyday heroes give selflessly,” said one staff member.
Towering Oaks Baptist Church celebrated Veteran’s Day 2021 with a special worship service Sunday. The service opened with patriotic praise music, then veterans Archie Turbyfill and Butch Teglas led in prayer. A video of a compilation of hundreds of pictures of veterans and first responders, both present and those who lived and served many years ago, played in the background.
The congregation was moved with emotion as the Carson Newman ROTC Color Guard presented colors. Carson Newman students Nathan Robertson and Grayson Boyer played trumpet duos of The Star Spangled Banner and Amazing Grace.
Dr. James K. “Tommy” Pierce proclaimed the message from 2 Timothy 2, challenging those in attendance to remember we are soldiers of Christ. “Christianity is not a picnic, it is a battle.” Pastor Pierce drew analogies throughout the message, cautioning Christians to follow the example of veterans and first responders who run toward trouble to make a difference. “In a difficult world of hardships and pressure from circumstances we cannot control, we must endure and not turn tail and run.”
Love for God and country runs deep and was evident as Jason Hudson sang Bill Gaither’s “A Few Good Men” in honor of how God uses those who serve. Lyrics such as “men full of compassion, who laugh and love and cry, men who face eternity and aren’t afraid to die,” perfectly fit the theme of the day.
At the conclusion of the service, youth and children came forward to gather the handmade patriotic quilts to present to the veterans, first responders and widows and widowers of those who served, while a video of homecoming celebrations played in the background. Those belonging to each branch of the United States military and our first responders stood, were presented with a quilt and honored by a standing ovation.
Special thanks were given to the Women on Mission Quilt Group of Highlands Baptist Church in Lexington Kentucky for their gift of love for God and country.
Special guests, along with men and women from every branch of military, included representation from Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Tusculum Police Department, several fire and rescue departments and EMS.
A floor to ceiling, 24-foot flag featuring pictures of veterans lines the hall outside the worship center.
The people of Towering Oaks wish to express their gratitude and prayers for the first responders of Greeneville and Greene County and for veterans’ present and past service.
Pastor Pierce concluded his message that Sunday morning with the same truth the people of Towering Oaks want all people to know, “God’s word to you is he loves you and he wants you to have an abundant and full life that only comes from knowing the meaning and purpose of standing with him and fighting with him. When I offer the invitation for you to receive Jesus as your Lord and Savior, I’m not promising you everything is going to get rosy and easy. As a matter of fact, it may get tougher but I am promising you will have a Commander and Chief who said I will never leave you nor forsake you. He will go through the good times and the bad. He will be there with you in every circumstance you face in life.”
When you do not know what to do, do what you know to do.