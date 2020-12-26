Kwanza, an African American celebration that began just over a half century ago in the United States, begins Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1.
Local Chef Mary Goldman shared some Kwanza recipes that feature traditional African dishes.
“Kwanzaa is about the harvest,” Goldman said. “Some years are good and some years are not so good. Whatever is harvested, be thankful and use the bounty from the earth.”
Jollof Rice
(originated in West Africa)
Serves 6
1 pound lean beef or chicken
salt and pepper to taste
Vegetable oil for frying
3 Cups meat stock
3 large onions, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 hot peppers finely chopped
1 cup diced tomatoes, fresh or canned
3 Tablespoons tomato paste
8 ounce each chopped vegetables (carrots, green beans, mushrooms, green peppers)
2 Cups long grained white rice
Cut meat into cubes and season with salt and pepper. Cover and let sit for 2 hours. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed sauce pan and sauté meat until well browned. Add stock and simmer covered until meat is tender. Remove meat and stock from the pan. Add more oil and cook onions, garlic and hot peppers until golden in color. Then add tomatoes and tomato paste, the vegetables and stock and cook for ten minutes. Add meat mixture and add the uncooked rice. Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes until the rice has absorbed all of the liquid and the rice is done. Garnish with chopped lettuce, parsley or cilantro.
Kachumbari
(Tomato and Onion Salad from Kenya)
Serves 4
1 small red onion thinly sliced
2 large tomatoes cross cut into 1 inch pieces
1 large cucumber seeded and diced
1/4 Cup shredded carrots
1 ripe avocado peeled and diced (optional)
Dressing:
1/4 Cup lime juice
1 Tablespoon honey
2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
salt and pepper
Put the vegetables in a bowl. Mix dressing ingredients together and add to vegetables. Serve immediately.
Sukuma Wiki
(Greens with Tomatoes, recipe is from Kenya)
Serves 4
2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large onion, diced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
2 large tomatoes coarsely chopped
1 pound kale or collards, stemmed and leaves coarsely chopped
salt/pepper
1/2 Cup water
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
Warm the oil in a heavy bottomed pan over medium heat. Add the onion, cumin, coriander and turmeric and cook, stirring until the onion begins to soften about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, greens, salt and pepper and water. Stir well to combine. Cover and simmer until the greens are tender about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and add lemon juice. Serve with cooked rice.