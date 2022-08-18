Bluegrass duo Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes will be in concert this Saturday evening, Aug. 20, in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough.
Show time for the outdoor concert is 7 p.m.
The bluegrass duo were originally scheduled to perform as the season openers for the 2022 “Music on the Square” concert series on May 6. However, the show had to be postponed due to inclement weather.
If severe weather occurs this Saturday evening, the Hensley-Ickes show will be moved indoors to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., event organizers say in a news release.
This will be a homecoming show for Hensley, who is native of the Telford community of Washington County. A guitar prodigy, the talented musician made his Grand Ol’ Opry debut at the tender age of 11. He has been called “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine and his soulful baritone vocals have received acclaim as well, the release says.
“Influenced by repertoires as diverse as The Allman Brothers Band, Ray Charles, Merle Haggard and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Hensley has shared stages with artists such as Johnny Cash, Steve Wariner, and Peter Frampton,” the release adds.
Ickes has been honored 15 times as the “Dobro Player of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association. A co-founder of the highly acclaimed bluegrass group Blue Highway, Ickes is also a highly sought after Nashville session musician, who has performed with the likes of Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss, the release continues.
As a duo, Hensley and Ickes have carved their own successful path into bluegrass music. They have shared the stage and collaborated with Tommy Emmanuel, Taj Mahal, David Grisman, and Jorma Kaukonen & Hot Tuna — all enthusiastic admirers of the duo — as well as Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi All Stars, Molly Tuttle, and many more, the release adds.
Hensley and Ickes were also key players on “Original,” the recent highly-lauded “Compass” album by bluegrass giant Bobby Osborne. Their participation on the album garnered a “Recorded Event Of The Year” award for Bobby’s version of “Got To Get A Message To You” on that album at this year’s IBMA Awards.
Additionally, the duo were on the 2016 Recorded Event winner, ”Fireball,” featuring Special Consensus, in 2016. Hensley and Ickes were also nominated for a Grammy Award for their bluegrass album “Before the Sun Goes Down.”
“Known for their white-hot picking, stone country vocals with soul and world class live musicianship, Ickes and Hensley meld together blues, bluegrass, country, rock and other string band music of all kinds to form a signature blend of music that defies restrictions of genre,” the release continues. “They are equally at home on stages of prestigious performing arts centers, theatres and the Grand Ole Opry as they are on Americana, jamgrass, bluegrass and jam band festivals.”
Saturday’s concert is being themed as “Welcome Your Neighbor Night,” the news release states. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new friend or neighbor to enjoy the free show.
T-Mobile, a sponsor of Music on the Square, will additionally provide games and activities during the event, organizers add.
A food truck will be on-hand selling concessions during the show, and Southern Belle’s Gourmet Lemonade will provide free lemonade sponsored by Six Rivers Media.
There will also be free prize drawings sponsored by Jonesborough Area Merchants Services Association and the Town of Jonesborough, the release adds.
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. This year’s event is sponsored by Bright Ridge, Cumulus Media, McCleod Organics, Humana, T-Mobile and Wolfe Development.