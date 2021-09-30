KNOXVILLE — Join public historian and author James B. Jones for a discussion of one of the hidden aspects of Tennessee history covered in his book “Troubled Times in Tennessee: Moonshine” — the production and distribution of moonshine. Historians of the Volunteer State’s past have often overlooked these stories in favor of political, biographical, economic, and war-time histories. This presentation will offer a new glimpse into hidden historical stories from Tennessee’s past with coverage given to topics once considered taboo.
This program is one in a series of hybrid Brown Bag programs and lectures sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers, a release says. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with our members and the public.
About the Speaker
James B. Jones is a public historian who recently retired after thirty-five years of service to the Tennessee Historical Commission and State Historic Preservation Office based in Nashville. Jones is well versed in the history of Tennessee and its built environment, knowledge which informs the countless articles and six books he has written, often sharing stories seldom covered in conventional narratives.
About the East Tennessee Historical Society
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education. For 187 years the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage — recording the events, collecting the artifacts, and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.