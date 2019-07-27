tuesdaybabies.jpg

Winners of the Greene County Fair’s Tuesday Night Baby Show have been named. From left, are: Class 1 – Girls Under 3 Months: Front Row – Friendliest Baby Gemma Rose Starnes, 2-month-old daughter of Robert and Georganna Starnes; Back Row – Winner Athena Sapphire-Rose Parris, 1.5-month-old daughter of Arieana Justis and Michael Parris; Class 2 – Boys Under 3 Months: Front Row – Winner and Friendliest Baby D’Andre Price, 2-month-old son of Stacie Brown; Class 3 – Girls 3 Months to Under 6 Months: Kaisley Kay Kelley, 5-month-old daughter of Macey and Connor Kelley; Back Row – Winner Lacey Ann Manis, 5-month-old daughter of Molly Manis; Class 4 — Boys 3 Months to Under 6 Months: Front Row — Winner and Friendliest Baby Emmett Lee Plemmons, 5-month-old son of Cory and Angel Plemmons; Class 5 – Girls 6 Months to Under 9 Months: Everleigh Sage Ball, 8-month-old daughter of John Ball and Leah Harris; Back Row – Winner Ava-Lynn Mae Arwood, 6-month-old daughter of Tiffany Laughlin; Class 6 – Boys 6 Months to Under 9 Months: Front Row – Winner and Friendliest Baby Waylon Dean Gregg, 8-month-old son of Heather Gregg and Jonathan Gregg; Class 7 —Twins Under 9 months — Front and Back Row: Winners and Friendliest Babies Blakely and Kinzley Randolph, 3-month-old daughters of Courtney and Zac Randolph.

 Special To The Sun