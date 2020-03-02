Tuesday Book Club

The Tuesday Book Club met Jan. 21, at the home of Mrs. Joseph Lane. The discussion panel consisting of Mrs. Albert Giles, left, Mrs. Jean Henard and Mrs. John McInturff, Jr. invited local author Shuly Cawood, right, to read a section of her memoir “The Going and Goodby.” Ms. Cawood also entertained with several of her experiences outlined in her book. Afterward, Mrs. Lane served a delicious tea plate.

 Photo Special To The Sun