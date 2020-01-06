Tuesday Book Club Dec.

The Tuesday Book Club held its first ever Christmas Gala on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at 6 p.m. at the Link Hills Country Club. This event was planned and hosted by the Social Committee. For this "gala," members were encouraged to bring husbands and guests to celebrate the Christmas season. After a short business meeting, members and their guests enjoyed a delicious hot hors d'oeuvres buffet. From left: Mrs. Robert Strimer, Mrs. Robert K. Leonard, and Julia Murray Pensinger.