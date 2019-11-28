IMG_3372.jpeg

The Tuesday Book Club met on November 5 at the home of Mrs. Fred Serral. Discussion Panel members Mrs. Michael Russo, Mrs. William G. Brown and Mrs. James Easterly Jr. invited Mr. William G. Brown and Mr. Dan Spice to share plans for the new Greeneville Greene County History Museum, to be located at Mary Gertrude Fox Park at the corner of South Main and McKee Streets. After the presentation there was a lively period of questions and answers and Mrs. Serral served a delicious tea plate. From left are Mrs. Brown, Mr. Brown and Mrs. David B. Jones, program chair.

 Special To The Sun