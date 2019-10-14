tbc.jpeg

Tuesday Book Club President Mrs. Charles Alter smiles for the camera at the club’s Fall Tea, held Sept. 17 in McMillan Hall of St. James Episcopal Church to open the 2019-20 year. Members enjoyed a time of fellowship and refreshments during the event, which was planned and hosted by the club’s social committee: Mrs. Robert K. Leonard, Julia Murray Pensinger and Mrs. Robert Strimer.

 Special To The Sun