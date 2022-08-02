CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS Tuesday Bridge Group Announces July Winners Aug 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tuesday Bridge Group is announcing its winners from the month of July.No games were held July 5 due to the Fourth of July holiday.The winners include:• July 12 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Alex Brown; 3rd place, Justine Wills• July 19 — 1st place, Angie Clendenon; 2nd place, Justin Wills; 3rd place, Mary Ann Handy and Walter McCarty (Tied)• July 26 — 1st place, Eva McClue; 2nd place, Carole Garren; 3rd place, Walter McCartyThe Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday, from 12:15 to 4 p.m., at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (also known as the Cannonball Church.) Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Group July Bridge Sport Winner Place Walter Mccarty Mary Ann Handy Fourth Of July Holiday Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Corinne Samantha Guelli Weds Troy Stephen Hall REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Has Super Voice Cast Weems Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' During Damp Night At The Greene County Fair Our August Calendar Girl