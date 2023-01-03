The Tuesday Bridge Group is announcing its winners from the month of November and December.
The November winners include:
• Nov. 1 — 1st place, Walter McCarty; 2nd place, Carole Garran, and 3rd place, Mary Ann Handy.
• Nov. 08 — 1st place, Eva McClue; 2nd place, Alex Brown, and 3rd place, Carole Garran.
• Nov. 15 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Loraine Culley, and 3rd place, Walter McCarty.
• Nov. 22 — No Bridge
• Nov. 29 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Walter McCarty, and 3rd place, Loraine Cluley.
The December winners include:
• Dec. 6 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Walter McCarty, and 3rd place, Alex Brown.
• Dec. 13 — 1st place, Mary Ann Handy; 2nd place, Walter McCarty, and 3rd place, Norman Cluley.
• Dec. 20 — 1st place, Justine Wills; 2nd place, Eva McClue, and 3rd place, Alex Brown.
• Dec. 27 — No Bridge
The Tuesday Bridge Group plays every Tuesday, from 12:15 to 4 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church (also known as the Cannonball Church.) The church is located at 201 N. Main St.
“We’d be delighted to have additional members and anyone interested should feel free to try it a few times,” a club official says. “There would be no commitment, and there is no membership fee.”