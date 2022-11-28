The Tusculum University Community Choir, shown during a spring practice, will present a Christmas concert on Monday evening, Dec. 5, at the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. The 7:30 p.m. concert is free and open to the public.
Christmas favorites and other songs tied to the holiday season will be presented by the Tusculum University Community Choir on Monday evening, Dec. 5.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.
The show is free and open to the public, however, donations will be gratefully accepted by the choir, university officials note in a news release.
Karen Miller will accompany the choir on piano throughout the concert, and special guest Jackie Love will accompany the group on “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” as well as play two short medleys, all on the viola.
The concert will be under the direction of Kathy May.
“Come and enjoy the beautiful voices of our delightful choir members as they help set the tone for a wonderful Christmas season,” May said in the news release. “As community members, we enjoy performing for our friends and neighbors, and this concert is particularly meaningful because we are celebrating Jesus’ upcoming birth. We look forward to enhancing your Christmas season with this heartfelt performance.”
The roster of featured songs will include:
• “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” by John Ferguson;
• “Veni, Veni Emmanuel” arranged by Michael John Trotta;
• “While Angels Sing” arranged by Paul Christiansen;
• “The Glory Manger” arranged by Robert De Cormier;
• “Sacred Medley” (traditional carols);
• “Ecce Ancilla" by Michael John Trotta;
• “Wassail Song” by R. Vaughan Williams;
• “The Very Best Time of the Year” by John Rutter;
• “Secular Medley” (traditional carols);
• “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin;
• “His Light in Us” by Kim André Arneson;
• “See Amid the Winter’s Snow” by Dan Forrest, and
• “Sussex Carol” arranged by Elaine Hagenberg.
The concert will feature soloists and ensembles in addition to instrumentalists. In total, the choir has about 45 members. May said the number of choir members continues to rebound from the decrease that occurred when the coronavirus resulted in the group going on hiatus.
New members are welcome in January and August, when the choir begins practices for their next performance.
For additional information about the concert, please call Tusculum Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620.