Recognizing the vital role Tusculum University plays in supporting the community and educating the next generation of leaders, the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club recently donated $500 to assist the higher education institution.
Brian Cutshall, who will begin serving as club president in July, recently presented Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president, with a check at a Rotary meeting held at the university. Dr. Hummel is a member of the club and a longtime Rotarian.
“Tusculum University holds a special place in the hearts of Greeneville Rotarians and is a good neighbor and partner,” Cutshall said in a release. “The university educates, helps and inspires students and our community-at-large. The Greeneville Noon Rotary Club looks forward to working with Tusculum in ways that are beneficial to the university, the club, our local community and our world community. We are proud of Tusculum University.”
Dr. Hummel said the club is a good friend to Tusculum. In addition to this donation, the club stepped forward in the early stages of the global coronavirus pandemic with a contribution to the Student Emergency Fund. He said the collaborative spirit between the two organizations will benefit the community and the university.
“Tusculum and Rotary share a commitment to civic engagement, which strengthens the quality of life in our community,” Dr. Hummel said. “Rotary’s motto of ‘service above self’ is a philosophy that aligns with Tusculum’s mission. I am proud to be a member of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club and all of the excellent work it performs to improve lives locally and internationally.”
The club, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in December, has about 40 members, and Daniel Hawk is currently serving as president. It is active in many community service projects and supports other local, national and international causes, the release says. These include Rotary Field and Pavilion at Hardin Park, Rotary Pavilion at Rural Resources, Isaiah 117 House, academic scholarships, food for the poor and polio eradication.
To learn more about the club, please visit https://www.facebook.com/GreeneRotary/. Additional information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.