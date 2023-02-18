Auditions for a wide array of roles for this year’s “5x10 Plays” at Tusculum University will be end at the end of February.
The five, 10-minute plays have been a biennial tradition at Tusculum University for 10 years, officials note in a news release.
Auditions will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, and Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. both nights inside the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. Aspirants are welcome, but not required, to attend both nights.
“Experience in theater performances is a plus, but not a must, for the actors,” the release says. “The auditions will consist of cold readings, and no preparation is required.”
The directors are seeking people ages 15 or older to fill the roles in the diverse plays, the release adds.
This year’s “5x10 Plays” will be presented on April 21-22 and April 28-29 at 7 p.m. each night, with 2 p.m. matinees scheduled for April 23 and April 30. The shows will be held in the Behan Arena Theatre, located on the lower level of the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.
The plays, writers and directors are:
• “The Oktavist,” written by Vince Gatton, winner of the Gary Garrison Playwriting Award for 10-Minute Plays, and directed by Erin Hensley Shultz, Tusculum’s costume director and a veteran local theater actress;
• “The End of Summer,” written by Hank Kimmel, finalist for the Garrison award, and directed by Steve Schultz, director of admission operations for Tusculum and a veteran local theater actor;
• “Swept Under the Rug,” written by Josie Norton, a Tusculum junior who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communication, with a concentration in theater, and directed by Gracie Weems, a Tusculum senior, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in arts outreach administratio;
• “Modern Witches,” written by Meagan Stark, associate director of Student Support Services at Tusculum, and directed by Frank Mengel, Tusculum Arts Outreach’s technical director, and
• “The Letter,” written by Amy Zipperer, a teacher and playwright who is widely published and produced across North America, and directed by Andy Ross, a raconteur, film buff, record collector and former member of the board of directors for Greeneville’s Capitol Theatre.
“We have again lined up a series of exceptional plays that will provide audiences with laughs, thought-provoking moments, excellent acting and great writing from established and emerging playwrights,” said Wayne Thomas, executive director of Tusculum Arts Outreach and dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts. “We hope our local theatre world will show up for this wonderful initiative to cultivate new voices and celebrate new, important work.”
The “5x10 Plays” is a collaboration between Theatre-at-Tusculum and the TU English and Languages Department. Email wthomas@tusculum.edu for more information.