Whitney Randelle Tweed, of Greeneville, and Joseph Lawrence Green, of Church Hill, will wed on Oct. 9 in a 6 p.m. ceremony at Harvest Acres Farm.
The bride-elect’s parents are Randy and Jeanette Tweed, of Greeneville.
Her grandparents are Powell and Lillian Tweed, of Marshall, North Carolina, and Guy and Maggie Parton, of Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s parents are Don Green, of Church Hill, and Jennifer Kline, of Jonesborough.
His grandparents are Buddy and Jean Green, of Church Hill, and Richard and Susie Jackson, of Elkin, North Carolina.
The bride-elect attended South Greene High School. She attended King College on academic, softball and basketball scholarships and earned a bachelor of arts degree from ETSU.
She is a teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School.
The groom-elect attended Volunteer High School.
He is employed in a supervisory position.