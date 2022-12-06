Artwork by two Greeneville High School students, Yasmin Banegas and Colton Cross, is currently on display at the Knoxville Museum of Art.
Both Banegas and Cross are juniors at Greeneville High. Their art pieces were among those accepted into the 17th annual East Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition, presented by the Knoxville Museum of Art. The exhibition opened Nov. 25 and will continue through Jan. 8. Admission is free and open to the public. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.
An artists' reception will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m., at the museum, located at 1050 Worlds Fair Park Drive, in Knoxville.
The ETRSAE "showcases the strength and diversity of art education programs in East Tennessee, celebrates talented middle and high school students, and supports arts education," a news release states. "This annual exhibition provides the opportunity for students to participate in a juried exhibition and to have their artworks displayed in a professional art museum environment."
Public, private, and home schools grades 6–12 in 32 East Tennessee counties were invited to submit up to 15 artworks per teacher, officials with the event noted in the release.
Categories for the competition include ceramic, drawing, digital imagery/video production, mixed media, painting, computer graphics, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. Each participating school is represented by one work of art.
The Best-in-Show winner receives a Purchase Award of $500, and the artwork becomes a permanent part of the collection of Mr. James Dodson, on loan to the Knoxville Museum of Art’s Education Collection.
The Best-in-Middle School winner receives $250. The teachers of the winning student will receive $100.
Each student in the exhibition receives a certificate of participation and the “Best” in each of the 10 categories the winners receive a museum family membership.