UETHDA Chats With Greeneville-Greene County Resource Network

“We have a plethora of programs,” says Logan Jackson, community services specialist with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, addressing the Greeneville-Greene County Senior Resource Network via Zoom video conference on Dec. 10. UETHDA operates ten programs in eight counties, including Neighborhood Community Service Centers and Head Start. The Greeneville-Greene County Senior Resources Network, which meets weekly, consists of health care and service agency representatives, who network together to offer health-related education, locate needed resources and plan activities to promote coordination of care and healthy lifestyles within the local senior population. For more information on UETHDA and the Senior Resource Network, visit uethda.org and facebook.com/GreenevilleGreeneCoSeniorResourceNetwork