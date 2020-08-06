My home DVR is full of nothing but movies. I’m always hitting that record button whenever something is airing on Turner Classic Movies at a late hour that I want to see, usually their wonderful late Friday night TCM Underground double features of weird and wild cult movies. This past week, TCM Underground ran the movie “Vibes,” a 1988 comedy that stars Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Falk. I had never seen the film and with a cast like that, I slapped that record button as fast as I could.
That’s when I noticed that months of banking up movies had hit its crescendo. My DVR was full. This is why I spent my past Friday playing “DVR Run-Off theater.” Watching movies from my digital bank to make room for more movies.
The first pass was to go through and delete films I had seen before but had recorded as I wanted to see them again. I had several films from last Halloween stored up, and I knew odds were good that they’ll be broadcast again this October.
One of the Halloween films that I had been dying to see was 1943’s “The Seventh Victim,” one of producer Val Lewton’s famed horror films he made for RKO. Lewton’s films are some of the most influential and celebrated horror films of the classic era. Martin Scorsese is a big fan of the producer’s work. Lewton’s films were low-budget affairs and his trademark was making much with what little he had. In the films he produced, it’s not what you see that lends the air of terror, but what you think is going on.
“The Seventh Victim” is about a missing sister and her involvement with a cult of devil worshipers in New York City, and the film does a great job of invoking dark shadows and an overall air of creepiness that does a fine job getting under your skin. When we think of Horror today we think of things like Freddy and Jason movies. But during the 1940s Horror was more about “Terror” than just gore and repulsion. Less an authorities than Vincent Price and Boris Karloff said in interviews they always liked the term “terror” better for their films than horror.
I followed this up with a film that can only be described as an odd little duck, a 1968 MGM film called “The Power” starring George Hamilton and Suzanne Pleshette. The film is about people with telekinetic powers. Hamilton plays a professor who works at a think tank for research into space travel. It’s discovered that part of the main group in charge has all taken a psychological test and that one of them has powers that seem completely beyond anything known. In some ways, the film is sort like a watered-down version of “Scanners” from 1981.
It’s an OK little movie, I’m glad I watched it. The film was the last one produced by George Pal for MGM, and supposedly MGM was so ready to get rid of Pal — who had produced “The Time Machine” and “The 7 Faces of Dr. Lao”— that they miscast the film on purpose and under-marketed it to damage its chance at the box office.
It’s an entertaining film if it sounds like something you’d like to spend some time with. I wouldn’t say no one is particularly miscast or bad in the film, but it does feel like it doesn’t quite achieve what it was trying to do.
It’s full of plenty of fine actors of the era, including Richard Carlson who is always nice to see in a movie, and who’s gonna object to George Hamilton showing up in something? It’s a good rainy day film, with a rather solid score by Miklós Rózsa.
With some shuffling and those two films cleared off, I had enough room to record “Vibes,” Which I plan to watch this weekend — or save until I find myself playing DVR Run-Off Theater again. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee — with a mask on.