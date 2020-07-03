Musicals are almost as old as movies themselves. Once the silent era gave way to the talkie, it was pretty clear that the next logical step was to find as much vaudeville talent as Hollywood could round up and put them on the screen. There are countless shorts made by Vitaphone, an early sound process from Warner Brothers, that today serves as the only documentation of some of these talents. A particularly good one that you can look up online is 1928’s “The Beau Brummels” with Shaw and Lee. Just type the title followed by “Vitaphone short” and you’ll find it.
The musical short gave way to the musical film, sometimes adapted from existing stage shows, or sometimes crafted just for the silver screen. No one mastered the musical made just for a film like MGM. The MGM musical is a brand all unto itself, and in turn, some MGM musicals have had stage adaptations made. In the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, movie versions of hit Broadway shows were events. They were treated as such, often presented much like a Broadway show. There were programs for the audience, overtures, exit music, sometimes intermissions as well. These lavish presentations weren’t just limited to musicals, many great and grand films of the era were presented in this manner, which was known as a “roadshow.”
As the ‘60s went on, the musical fell out of favor. It wasn’t the end of the Hollywood musical by any means, but they were no longer quite the bread and butter as they once had been in the glory days of the studio system. Today, the filmed version of the broadway phenomena “Hamilton” hits streaming service Disney+. The show itself has become the biggest thing to happen to Broadway in a long time, and the filmed version—a recording of a performance with the original Broadway cast—is, in my memory, the most anticipated filmed musical in years.
The last time I seem to recall such anticipation for a movie musical was the release of “Chicago” in 2002, a film that went on to win the Oscar for best picture, the first musical to do so since 1968’s “Oliver!” But unlike most feature film’s based on Musicals. I don’t know of one that was released which was a straight recording of the Broadway show. There have been times when that’s been done, but mostly for television. I think of the very wonderful early ‘80s recording of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” with the touring cast led by Angela Lansbury.
Though intended for theatrical release in October of next year, “Hamilton” will be appearing today on Disney+ due to the pandemic we are still in. I imagine that the number of people logging on, signing up, or what have you to see it will be staggering, and a true test of Disney’s server system. I wouldn’t be shocked if Disney+ crashes a little, but I hope that’s not the case. Either way, I can’t recall when a filmed musical has been so hyped, so desired, so wanted, so anticipated.
This is also the day before the 4th, so I wish you and yours a very happy and safe one. I’ll be watching “Hamilton” at some point this weekend I Imagine. But as we gear into a weekend of grilling, I may just need to dive into the world of 1950s Universal monster movies first. I still have a blu-ray of their classic “Tarantula” I’ve yet to watch. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee—with a mask on.