Understatement of the century coming up: It’s been an interesting year. 2020 has upended so many aspects of our lives. Hollywood has done a shift in strategy, moving many high profile releases that were due to come out this year either to a studio owned streaming service like Disney+ or to late in the year in hopes that theaters will be open and safe to visit. We were due to get Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in April but that’s been moved to November with some speculation that it may get bumped to 2021 before all is said and done.
With these moves from traditional release strategies, the question has come up if this will further drive audiences away from seeing movies in the theater. This is a debate that, believe it or not, isn’t all that new. As our televisions began to get wider, our screens got bigger and more and more of us began installing surround sound systems in our homes during the last decade or so. Speculation was that it would be the death knell of the movie theater.
Granted, there was some truth to that as theater attendance has dropped. Hollywood’s response to it was along the same lines as their response to the “TV panic” of the 1950s. They trotted out 3D again, more razzle, more dazzle. Television was first thought of as the end of the entire movie industry. TV, if you recall, was mostly free for decades. Why would anyone go to pay and watch something when they just needed a one-time investment in a TV?
So along came the first wave of 3D, then widescreen, stereo sound, and even early forms of surround sound. But soon Hollywood found that both could live together in peace and harmony and that they could sell their older titles to local stations for broadcast and get more money out of them that way. Which, side note, gave way to the fine American institution known as the horror host – think of Svengoolie or Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.
But this year there isn’t some tech wonder keeping people away from the theaters. It’s a global pandemic that’s been hard on every business imaginable. The debate has come up again if the movie theater will endure. I feel now as I did when the question began to be talked about 15 years ago. There will be a place for the movie theater, for the communal experience of seeing a movie on a truly big screen. Look at the resurgence of the drive-in theater during all of this. We’re lucky to live in a region that has two, and both of them have been open and busy each weekend showing a wide range of recent films and classics.
Now I can’t act all “high and mighty” about this. I love my home theater as much as anyone and I’ve talked as such in this column before. There’s something very nice about knowing that you can get essentially the same experience, only with a smaller screen and perhaps not quite so loud (he types as he thinks about the time a James Bond movie in surround sound made the walls rattle).
I think of so many times seeing a movie on the big screen with audiences at The Capitol was something special. The time we showed “Clue” and the theater rocked with laughter. It was like being at a concert with a movie. Then a moment I loved: when we showed “Jaws” and a decapitated head appears out from under a boat and someone screamed a “Hollywood perfect” scream that had people asking me, “Was that the movie, or did that really happen?”
The Theater going experience can always be improved, but what can’t? Overall though, I don’t see it going away anytime soon. We like the community, we like togetherness. When we’re in a dark room full of like-minded souls, watching a movie that clicks all of our buttons, it elevates us. Why would anyone want to give that up? Till next month, I’ll see you Under The Marquee.