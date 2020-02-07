With it being February everyone is scrambling for what on Earth they’re gonna do next week when Cupid rears his ugly head. With that in mind, I thought this month would be a banner opportunity to write about a couple of romantic musicals, both made 10 years apart from each other, and both in very different directions from one another. The films are Jacques Demy’s heartbreaking 1964 film “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and Brian De Palma’s 1974 genre-bending rock and roll satire, “Phantom of the Paradise.”
What? It’s a love story. Technically.
I knew very little about “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” when I saw it for the first time. I knew that it was in French, that it was a musical, and that it had an awe-inspiring color pallet. What I didn’t know, and perhaps that is why I had such a strong reaction to the film, is how much of a devastating — in a good way — film it is. Catherine Deneuve and Nico Castelnuovo star in the film as young lovers who have madly fallen for one another. She, the daughter of an umbrella shop owner, and he, a garage mechanic.
The two plan to marry, but those plans are usurped when the French army drafts her lover to serve in the Algerian War. The two pledge their love for one another, but while he’s away serving, his letters begin to become sporadic, and eventually, another man enters the picture.
I can’t say much more without giving away big spoilers for the film, but what “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” does so perfectly, is that it evokes the feelings of being in love for the first time. Truly, maddeningly, deeply, in love. The first time I saw the film, the movie’s story touched me in such a way that I found myself reaching for every tissue in the house as tears streamed down my face uncontrollably during the final scene. It’s an incredible movie.
Cult classics, movies that generally were ignored upon release, but over time have developed a devoted audience, are not the kind of thing that can be created. They must develop organically. “Phantom of the Paradise” is a true cult classic. Released by a major studio, made with the intent of it being a hit, flopping, and overtime becoming beloved and celebrated by many. The film is also the most — from my perspective — atypical film in the filmography of its writer-director, Brian De Palma, who also made “Carrie” and the 1983 version of “Scarface.”
“Phantom” is a mixture of just about everything, something that the movie’s trailer tried to emphasize. The film is a blend of horror, comedy, romance, musicals, and a satirical look at the music industry, especially the glam rock era of when the film was made. At the core, the film also is a parody of three works, blending a little “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “Faust.”
Paul Williams, who wrote the music for the film and is best known as the co-writer of such ‘70s hits as “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” and “Rainbow Connection” for The Muppets, stars in the film as Sawn, a Phil Spector-like record tycoon with a mysterious past. Swan, a perfectionist who sees himself as the idea person, is looking for just the right sound to open his new rock venue, The Paradise. Swan finds his sound in the music of struggling composer Winslow Leach, played by William Finley.
Swan sends his cronies to take Winslow’s music with the promise of a record deal — only the deal never shows. As Winslows tries to get in touch with Swan, he meets auditioning singer Phoenix, played by Jessica Harper, and starts to develop feelings for her.
Tired of Winslow, Sawn frames him for drug possession and sends him to jail. This enrages Winslow, who escapes and breaks into Swan’s record plant. Only, things take a turn when Winslow gets caught in a record press, which mangles and disfigures his face. You can see where things go from there.
“Phantom of the Paradise” is one of my favorite movies, there’s nothing quite like it. It’s funny, weird, and wonderful. Two of the film’s biggest champions are directors Guillermo Del Toro and Edgar Wright.
If you’ve seen either of those two’s films (“Pan’s Labyrinth, “Hot Fuzz”), you can see the influence on them. It’s a film I think everyone should see, even if you find it might be your cup of tea. But, hey, it is a love story. If you’re looking for something different this year to watch with your sweetheart, you could do worse than “Phantom of the Paradise.”
That’s all for this month. I hope you’ll consider watching one, or both of these films. They’re easy to seek out and well worth your time. Would I watch them together as a double-feature? Yes, but do so in the order I listed them here.
Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee!