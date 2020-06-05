For the last two months, I’ve been spending my Sundays watching double features in my movie room. It’s a modest little home theater that I’m lucky to have and has been a nice place to spend time in as we social distance.
Typically the first film in the double feature is a film from the James Bond series. Why? It’s been a few years since I did a re-watch of the entire franchises, and with a new Bond film—hopefully—coming out later this year, it seems like a good time as any for a rewatch.
The second film is whatever fits my whimsey on that particular day. One week it was the Tim Burton 1989 “Batman” movie, another it was the extremely underrated and under-appreciated 1994 version of “The Shadow.” Two weeks ago, the films in choice were Connery’s Bond outing “Thunderball” followed by a movie I hadn’t seen in many years but always loved. Jonathan Demme’s 1984 concert film “Stop Making Sense” featuring alt-rock band Talking Heads. The film is, without question, one of the greatest concert films ever made.
I watched “Stop Making Sense” a lot during my early 20s when Talking Heads was a band I listened to more or less non-stop. I still like their music a great deal. Their frontman, David Byrne, made a delightfully quirky movie, “True Stories,” that is well worth seeking out.
I don’t know why it had been so long since I last saw the movie. There are movies that we love, they sit on our shelf and we see them. We smile knowing we have them, we think of how great they are, but sometimes you just have to be in the right mood for it. I don’t know what whim brought me to revisit the film that day, but it was a glorious experience.
“Stop Making Sense” was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood in December of 1983. The band was on tour supporting their incredibly popular album “Speaking in Tongues” which featured one of the band’s best-known hits, “Burning Down The House.” “Stop Making Sense” does more than just have a band playing songs.
There’s a theatrical element to the show as Byrne plays the first song alone, being joined by more and more members of the band, and the incredible line up of supporting musicians on that tour. Reaching zenith with “Burning Down The House” as the first song with everyone on stage.
The film also featured a famous piece of iconography, as the last third of the concert kicks off with Byrne appearing in an over-sized suit that makes his whole body seem small.
“Stop Making Sense” is filled with infectious energy. As I was sitting in an easy chair watching the movie, my head was bopping along with the music, then my feet, then the rest of my body joined in. Before too long, I cranked the volume up and danced like nobody was watching — and thank heaven that nobody was watching.
If you’ve never seen the film, it’s a must-watch. I can only imagine the sourest of the sour not being wrapped up by the incredible performances contained within. It’s one of those lucky moments when the stars aligned and something very special and magical was created. It’s life-affirming, it’s joyous, and left me feeling greatly elevated.
It’s easy to find the film is most any format or place where once gets their movies these days. Rent it, buy it, do what you need—but watch it. Till next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.