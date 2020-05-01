When I last spoke to you in these pages we were just starting to settle in for the duration. Yes, Virginia, it’s been a month of splendid isolation (Where are my Warren Zevon fans at?). There’s not much new to report in the movie world, I’ve been doing much of what I spoke about last month, watching old favorites.
But one thing has changed since I last spoke to you, and that’s a fair bit of stress buying yours truly did one evening. So this month, if you’re looking for some productive thing to funnel your movie loving stress buys into, I’d like to share some of what I’ve picked up, and talk about a recent favorite that’s gotten a wonderful new blu-ray from those folks at The Criterion Collection.
Now for those of you who have moved your movie watching and or buying to the strictly digital/streaming realm, the idea of maybe still filling your home with discs of movies and TV series may seem a bit silly. For us collectors, who are mostly ride or die when it comes to physical media, we can’t get enough of it. Not everything will be made available for streaming and or digital buying, so it’s nice to know that if you have it on a shelf in your basement, you have it. I take a kind of comfort in knowing that if I wake up at four in the morning with an overwhelming desire to watch Ken Russel’s wild biopic of Franz Liszt, “Lisztomanina,” I can.
There are many wonderful home video labels run by people with the same passions as us collectors. One of the finest is Shout Factory, who sometimes puts things out that aren’t so much targeted directly to my interests, but are downright personal attacks. I have a deep fondness for 1940s B movies made by Universal Studios, particularly those the studio made in their ballpark, the horror/mystery vein. For me, when your taste in horror lies more in the spooky, creepy, less terrifying mold, black and white movies with titles like “Horror Island”—which features a disembodied voice chanting “Leave the castle! Leave the castle”—and “The Mad Ghoul” sound like a very enjoyable night at the movies.
Shout’s been issuing a series of blu-ray collections of such films from the Universal vault, staying mostly in the 1930s and 1940s. Universal Horror has had four released collections so far, with a fifth due later this Month. I’ve bought the first four sets, but I’ve only bought collections one and two. The first one focuses on films with Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi in them, while the second focuses on the horror career of Lionel Atwill. Between those two volumes you can find movies such as: “Black Friday,” “The Invisible Ray,” “The Strange Case of Dr. Rx” and “Murders in the Zoo.”
Shout goes the extra mile by bringing in historians to provide commentary tracks for films in each set, and to provide mini-documentaries with rich background on the people who made the films. So how does this tie into my stress buying? Volumes three and four are due to arrival today in my mail. You know the song “We need a little Christmas?” Well, in my case, I need a little Halloween.
Let’s jump ahead to films of the last decade. How do you feel about Wes Anderson? Some folk love him, some folk can’t stand his singular and distinctive style and quirks. I like Wes Anderson movies a whole lot, and one of my favorites is 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” which stars Ralph Fiennes as a hotel concierge wrapped up in a caper set during 1930s, pre-war, Europe. The film is full of about every actor working today you could hope to see in a movie. Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Saorise Ronan, and Jeff Goldblum just to name a few.
The Criterion Collection has released most, if not in fact all, of Wes Anderson’s films, and this week they added “Grand Budapest” to their line up. It’s a great blu-ray and DVD release, with a beautiful looking print of the film and a slew of bonus materials, including a new commentary track featuring Anderson, filmmaker Roman Coppola, and Goldblum. If you love the movie, and or Wes Anderson, this is the copy of the film you want for your library. Criterion is known for going all out in making incredible presentations of movies. Opening the package I found a number of goodies inside made to resemble props and paperwork from the film. A delightful package of a delightful movie.
I plan to social distance and stay in a little while longer, I like to air on the side of caution, so for at least a few more weeks you’ll find me no where, outside of my basement, watching a bunch of fun Universal Spook fests. Hang in there, get yourself a copy of “Horror Island” and we’ll make it through. Until next month, I’ll see you Under The Marquee.