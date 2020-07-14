Organizers of United Prom 2020 have announced the winners of their online Photo Contest.
Winners of the Photo Contest were determined by the number of votes placed through comments on Facebook.
The winners are:
- Best Dressed Couple, Anna Wilson and Colton Waycaster;
- Cutest Couple, Charity Kovalick and Benjamin Snipes;
- Best Dressed Group, Mackenzie Evans, Cherish Rooney, Jodie Worthy, and Mirna Ramirez;
- Cutest Group, Gracie Dunbar, Collin West, and Haylee Richardson;
- and Favorite Solo, Brooke Cox.
Winners received various prize packs that included Walmart gift cards, commemorate T-shirts and other gifts.
The photos were shot in a special studio display created specifically for the modified drive-in prom, held May 23, at the Greene County Fairgrounds. United Prom 2020 was organized by local volunteers, sponsors, and donors following cancellation of local high school proms due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
A crowd of approximately 150 attended the free event offered to all local high school seniors and their dates.
For a full list of sponsors and more photos, please search “United Prom 2020” on Facebook.