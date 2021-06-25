Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual inperson event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, cancelling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
Since the late-1990s, most summers in the Tri-Cities have featured Jehovah’s Witnesses streaming into the area to stay in hotels and fill restaurants as they held their conventions at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel inperson conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897, a release says.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session will be available for streaming or download beginning June 28, 2021.
For Joey Guy and his family, conventions are “the highlight of our summer.” His wife Amanda added, “Those three days are packed with refreshment, from gaining spiritual knowledge and practical tips for everyday living to upbuilding association and quality family time.”
“We want to show love of neighbor, as Jesus Christ did,” reflected Joey in the release, “so we are happy to keep the Johnson City community safe by attending the convention virtually this year.”
The Guys will attend the “Powerful by Faith!” event from their home in Bean Station, Tennessee.
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.
For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.