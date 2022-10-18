Now that spooky season has arrived, here are some fun fall activities to consider when planning your next outing. From haunted houses to pumpkin patches to fall festivals, this list covers a variety of upcoming events in the local Appalachian region you will find eerie-sistible!
LOCAL EVENTS
• Greeneville’s Halloween Happenings — Greeneville’s annual Halloween Happenings is “always an exciting time for our community,” according to Jann Mirkov, Executive Director of Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. This year, the festivities will work around the Depot Street Revitalization Project, meaning the activities planned are flexible. However, Mirkov promises plenty of candy, a costume contest at the Kathryn Leonard administrative building beginning at 4 p.m., chalk drawing, a flash mob or two and hay wagons. “We encourage families to get out their costumes and come on downtown from 4-6 p.m.,” Mirkov said. This will take place on Oct. 31. For any updates, you can check Main Street: Greeneville’s website, www.mainstreetgreeneville.org.
• Mammoth Ridge RV Park’s Haunted Hayride — This fun and spooky event will take place Oct. 21-22 as well as Oct. 28-29 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at 12300 Lonesome Pine Trail in Greeneville. Admission is $8 per person. To find out more, call 423-500-8788 or go to Mammoth Ridge RV Park and Campground’s Facebook page.
• Keep Greene Beautiful’s Halloween Hustle 3-Mile Glow Walk — Keep Greene Beautiful is hosting another Glow Walk this year on Oct. 22 starting at 7 p.m. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. It will kick off at First Baptist Church on 221 N. Main St. in downtown Greeneville. Late registration is $30. Glow apparel, blinkers, neon gear and Halloween costumes are all encouraged. The best costume wins a prize! There will be categories for all ages. Call 423-638-4111 for more information.
• MECO Corporation Trunk or Treat — MECO Corporation, 1500 Industrial Road, Greeneville, will present Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m There will be fun games and prizes. Attendees can also enter to win a grill.
• Life Care Center of Greeneville’s Trunk or Treat — Greeneville’s Life Care Center invites you to a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. at 725 Crum St. To contact the Activities Department for more information, call 423-639-8131.
• Gosnell’s Stereo & Music’s Trunk or Treat — Gosnell’s Stereo & Music is offering a Trunk or Treat event in their parking lot this year on Oct. 31 starting at 2 p.m., located at 805 Tusculum Blvd. There is no charge to attend, and everyone is encouraged to come. For more information, call 423-470-2536.
• Baileyton’s Halloween in the Park — The Town of Baileyton presents Halloween in the Park on Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m. The location is Baileyton City Park, 6723 Horton Highway.
• Myers Farm Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze & Greenhouse — Myers Farm is a family farm with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a corn maze, gem mining, the hillbilly scoot, pumpkin decorating and a farm market that is open daily. Other activities take place Thursday-Sunday. They will be open through Oct. 31 and are located at 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap. For more information, contact 423-235-4796.
• The Edge of Darkness — This scary walk through the woods at 715 Sunnyside Road, in Greeneville, will be held every Saturday night (weather permitting) in October. The event will be from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Cost is $8 per person. It is not recommended for small children. Proceeds will be used to purchase gloves, toboggans and socks for the homeless shelter. For more information, call 329-0249.
• First Baptist of Baileyton Trunk or Treat — This event will be held Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Baileyton, 1208 Baileyton Main Street, in Baileyton.
• Shiloh Trunk ‘R Treat — This event will be held Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., aat Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd.
• Midway Trail of Treats — Midway United Methodist Church will be having their annual Trail of Treats in the church park on Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
• EDGAR ALLAN POE AND OTHER HAUNTED STORIES IN THE WOODS — Theatre-at-Tusculum will host this theatrical experience on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Gates will open at the Doak House, 690 Erwin Highway, at 5:45 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30.
OUT-OF-TOWN EVENTS
• Jonesborough’s Haunts and Happening — This trick-or-treating event takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough on Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. The Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. There will be a costume contest starting at 7:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse with several age groups and a group category. No registration is required. Parking will be available at Jonesborough Elementary with a shuttle traveling back and forth to the Visitors Center. Parking is $5 per car with free shuttle rides. To learn more, visit https://jonesborough.com/.
• Fender’s Farm Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch — Fender’s Farm is a family farm with a corn maze, pumpkin patch, gem mining, food and a spooky haunted attraction called the Insane Inn, which is a haunted escape room. It will be open to the public through Oct. 31. They are closed on Mondays, but they are open Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The farm is located at 254 TN-107, Jonesborough. To learn more, visit their website, https://www.fendersmaze.com/.
• The Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Fleenor Farms — Fleenor Farms offers a variety of fun options for families, such as getting lost in the corn maze, hayrides, riding the farm train, shooting corn, playing in the corn pit, picking pumpkins, feeding the farm animals and, for a unique experience, Flashlight Nights (on Saturday nights only). It is located at 8006 Reedy Creek Rd. in Bristol, Va. Hours are Saturdays from 1-8:30 p.m., Sundays from 1-6 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. If you are attending a Flashlight Night, remember to bring your own flashlight!
• Frightmare Manor — The award-winning haunted attraction set at the historical Lexer Plantation is back again this year! It will be operating now through Nov. 5 and can be located at 7588 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Talbott. The attraction spans 20 acres, offers multiple walk-thru haunted attractions on site and features the Lexer Jump, axe throwing and the Nightmare at Frightmare Challenge. If all walk-thru attractions are successfully completed and you beat the Nightmare Challenge, you will get your money back! For more information or to get tickets, call 865-471-2878 or visit their website, https://frightmaremanor.com/.
• Haunted Forest Elizabethton — This Elizabethton attraction features a hayride led by the character Beetlejuice to and from attractions, which include the Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie Outbreak and two Michael Myers-themed escape rooms as well as a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed room. It is continuing Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, starting at 7:30 p.m. and going until 11 p.m., at 172 Big Springs Road in Elizabethton. To learn more, contact 423-213-6122.
• Dollywood’s Harvest Festival — Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is on tap again this year. Enjoy apple and pumpkin treats, thrilling rides and, after sundown, the award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which glows brighter with the debut of the new Hoot Owl Hollow. This family-friendly festival is continuing through Oct. 29 and can be found at 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge. For more information or to get tickets, go to their website, https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival/.