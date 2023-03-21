The unveiling of a mural to honor the Los Angeles class, nuclear-powered attack submarine, the USS Greeneville, will be held April 3, the Greene County Partnership has announced.
The mural, created by local artist Joe Kilday, is the latest addition to the mural trail in downtown Greeneville.
The unveiling ceremony will take place, beginning at 3:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership on Academy Street.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held in conjunction with Tri-Cities Navy Week with several U.S. Navy personnel planning to attend, including current USS Greeneville sailors, a GCP news release says.
“The Greene County Partnership encourages everyone to attend and celebrate this new vibrant addition to our community,” the release adds.
The USS Greeneville mural will be the 13th mural located in the downtown area and the eighth completed by Kilday.
The mural depicts the USS Greeneville submarine along with two badges garnering the vessel’s motto “Volunteers Defending Frontiers.” It stands 9-foot tall by 40-feet wide and is located in the parking lot at the Greene County Partnership.
“The mural is an incredible addition to the vessel’s namesake the Town of Greeneville,” officials note in the release.
“The USS Greeneville was named after Greeneville when residents and local business Greeneville Metal Manufacturing, which built submarine components, pushed for a submarine to be named after a small town, rather than a large metropolitan area,” the release says. “The USS Greeneville was launched on Sept. 17, 1994, and commissioned on Feb. 16, 1996. She is currently undergoing upgrades at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine and will be underway later this year.”
The Greene County Partnership along with the Tennessee Arts Commission, who helped fund the project, “believes that public art is essential to creating a thriving community,” the release adds.
“We are proud to have collaborated with Joe Kilday on this extraordinary project, and we are grateful to the Tennessee Arts Commission for their generous support of the Arts in Greene County,” said Aly Collins, general manager of the Greene County Partnership.
Kilday said, “We hope the new mural will inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to appreciate and engage with public art.”
For more information about the USS Greeneville Mural or the Downtown Mural Trail, contact the Greene County Partnership via email at info@greenecountypartnership.net or by calling 423-638-4111.